Mahesh Manjrekar to be back with 'Bigg Boss Marathi' season three

Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar is set to return as the host for the latest season of the Marathi version of reality television show Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss Marathi 3, coming soon, the 62-year-old actor wrote. Season one of Bigg Boss Marathi was won by actor Megha Dhade in 2018, while MTV Roadies semi-finalist Shiv Thakare won the second season.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 19:31 IST
Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar is set to return as the host for the latest season of the Marathi version of reality television show ''Bigg Boss''. The actor, who has been presenting the Colors Marathi show since its first edition in 2018, took to Twitter to make the announcement. Manjrekar shared a 30-second teaser of the show's upcoming chapter on Monday. ''I'm coming back with him... Be ready. 'Bigg Boss Marathi' 3, coming soon,'' the 62-year-old actor wrote. The show's third season was reportedly set to be launched last year, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Season one of ''Bigg Boss Marathi'' was won by actor Megha Dhade in 2018, while MTV Roadies semi-finalist Shiv Thakare won the second season. The show's Hindi version is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

