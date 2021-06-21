Left Menu

Mumbai vaccination camp fraud: Music-film firm approaches cops in Khar

Gupta and Pandey as well as others are accused of holding such fake vaccination camps in at least nine places, including in Versova on May 29 and in Kandivali on May 30, police have said.In all the three instances, beneficiaries approached police after noticing discrepancies in vaccination certificates, lack of confirmation from the Centres CoWin portal as well as absence of any kind of post-jab symptoms, police had said.

A leading music record label and film production firm on Monday approached Khar police in Mumbai claiming that 206 of its employees and kin were duped by the same set of people who had allegedly conducted fake COVID-19 vaccination camps in a housing complex in Kandivali and at an entertainment firm's office in Versova, an official said.

Officials and employees of Tips Industries Limited said the accused had held a camp on June 3 in Linking Road area and collected over Rs 2.84 lakh from the firm, charging it Rs 1,200 per vaccine dose, a Khar police station official said. ''Sanjay Gupta and Rajesh Pandey are the main accused in this case related to Tips, while four others are unidentified. They have been charged with cheating and forgery,'' the official said.

Gupta and Pandey as well as others are accused of holding such fake vaccination camps in at least nine places, including in Versova on May 29 and in Kandivali on May 30, police have said.

In all the three instances, beneficiaries approached police after noticing discrepancies in vaccination certificates, lack of confirmation from the Centre's CoWin portal as well as absence of any kind of post-jab symptoms, police had said.

