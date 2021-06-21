Steven Spielberg's production company reaches film deal with Netflix

Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Partners has reached a multi-year deal to supply movies to Netflix Inc, the company said in a statement on Monday. Amblin, a global film and TV studio, will provide multiple movies per year to Netflix, the statement said.

Spielberg, the Oscar-winning director of "Schindler's List" and "Saving Private Ryan," will continue to direct movies for Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures as part of a separate deal. Financial terms of Amblin's deal with Netflix were not disclosed.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)