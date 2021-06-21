Left Menu

Steven Spielberg's studio to make films for Netflix

Reuters | Updated: 21-06-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 22:31 IST
Netflix Inc added acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg to its roster with a joint announcement on Monday of a deal for his Amblin Partners production company to supply multiple movies a year for several years. The Academy Award-winning director of big-screen classics like "Schindler's List" and "Saving Private Ryan" will continue to direct movies for Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures under a separate deal.

The agreement brings another top Hollywood filmmaker to the list of talent working with Netflix. Spielberg had been at odds with the streaming service in recent years when he argued that movies seen primarily on television should be eligible for Emmys and not Oscars. Netflix releases some of its films in theaters for limited runs.

In a statement, Spielberg said discussions with Netflix Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos showed "it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways." Amblin produces several movies beyond the ones that Spielberg directs himself. Recent Amblin projects included 2018 best picture winner "Green Book" and 2019 World War One drama "1917." It is possible Spielberg could direct some of Amblin's movies provided to Netflix.

Financial terms of Amblin's deal with Netflix were not disclosed.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

