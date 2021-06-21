Left Menu

Roc-A-Fella sues Dame Dash over Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' NFT

American hip hop record label Roc-A-Fella Records has sued its co-founder, Damon Dash, for allegedly trying to mint and sell the copyright for Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' studio album as a non-fungible token.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-06-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 21-06-2021 23:20 IST
Roc-A-Fella sues Dame Dash over Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' NFT
Dame Dash (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American hip hop record label Roc-A-Fella Records has sued its co-founder, Damon Dash, for allegedly trying to mint and sell the copyright for Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' studio album as a non-fungible token. According to TMZ, Damon says Jay-Z attempted to buy his share of Roc-A-Fella records for a price that was way too low, so he is out to find a new buyer, and not even a lawsuit from the label will stop him.

Damon's firing back after getting sued by RAF for attempting to sell off Jay's 'Reasonable Doubt' album as an NFT. Dash says that the lawsuit is full of inaccuracies, and it is not the album he is trying to sell, it is his entire stake in Roc-A-Fella. In fact, Dash claims that as recent as March of this year, Jay-Z attempted to buy his 1/3 share of RAF at, "a price I deemed unacceptable".

Hence Dash is looking for a buyer on his own and if he comes to an agreement with someone, Dash says, "Under the terms of the deal with a potential buyer, the buyer would buy my share of Roc a Fella Records and Jay-Z will have exclusive administration rights." Dash claims the lawsuit filed against him on Friday was only a scare tactic to prevent him from selling something he believes he has the legal right to sell.

TMZ had reported the story that RAF with the help of attorney Alex Spiro has asked the court to step in and stop Dash from selling "Reasonable Doubt" as an NFT and want him to turn over any NFTs he may have already minted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientists again; Chinese astronauts board space station module in historic mission and more

Science News Roundup: Fish once labeled a 'living fossil' surprises scientis...

 Global
2
Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

Sha'Carri Richardson notches colorful win at Olympic trials

 United States
3
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe; Mexico posts 3,964 new coronavirus cases; 192 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021