Box Office: 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Takes Top Spot From 'A Quiet Place 2'

"The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" nabbed the top spot on box office charts, debuting with $11.6 million from 3,331 U.S. venues over the weekend. The Lionsgate movie, a sequel to the 2017 action comedy "The Hitman's Bodyguard," opened on the big screen on Wednesday and has collected $17 million to date. However, the film cost nearly $70 million to produce so it could face challenges turning a profit in theaters.

Steven Spielberg's studio to make films for Netflix

Netflix Inc added acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg to its roster with a joint announcement on Monday of a deal for his Amblin Partners production company to supply multiple movies a year for several years. The Academy Award-winning director of big-screen classics such as "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "Schindler's List" and "Saving Private Ryan" will continue to direct and produce movies for Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures under a separate agreement.

Overprotected? Britney Spears' journey from teen phenom to guardianship

Pop star Britney Spears is due on Wednesday to address the Los Angeles court handling the conservatorship, or guardianship, arrangement that has controlled much of her personal and business affairs since 2008. Following is a timeline of key events in the life of Spears, now 39.

George Clooney and friends open school to train film crews

Actors George Clooney, Kerry Washington and Don Cheadle are joining forces with Los Angeles education officials to open a school to train teens in skills like cinematography, lighting, visual effects and other Hollywood jobs. The school, due to launch in 2022, is aimed at diversifying the entertainment industry by providing a path to well-paid jobs that have few formal entry ways.

South Korean band SEVENTEEN show more mature sound in new EP

K-pop stars SEVENTEEN say their latest EP "Your Choice" and lead single "Ready to Love" show off a more mature concept and sound but the motivations behind their music remain the same. Formed in 2015 in South Korea, the band has racked up more than 2 billion streams worldwide, and is best known for hits such as "HOME;RUN" and "Left & Right." SEVENTEEN is riding on the smash success of two back-to-back albums last year - ";" (Semicolon) and "Heng:garae" each sold over a million copies.

