Left Menu

Keira Knightley in negotiations to star in sci-fi drama 'Conception'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-06-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 09:58 IST
Keira Knightley in negotiations to star in sci-fi drama 'Conception'
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Keira Knightley is in talks to play the lead role in the sci-fi drama ''Conception''.

If the deal goes through, it will be a reunion for Knightley and her ''Silent Night'' director Camille Griffin, who is on board to helm the Searchlight Pictures project.

According to Deadline, Griffin will write and direct, with Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler attached to produce via their Maven Screen Media banner.

The story is set in the near future, when the British government takes authoritarian rule over parenting. It follows a vigorous licence officer (Knightley), who is a firm believer in the controversial system she upholds until an unexpected event imperils her own parental status in the very administration she enforces.

Searchlight SVP Production Taylor Friedman and Director of Development & Production Pete Spencer will oversee the project for the studio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021