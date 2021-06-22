Vineet Kumar Singh resumes shoot for Manish Mundra's 'Siya'
Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has started working on producer Manish Mundra's directorial debut ''Siya, weeks after Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart production activities with COVID-19 protocols in place.
The shoot of ''Siya'' had come to a halt due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April.
The ''Mukkabaaz'' actor, who tested positive for COVID-19 in April, had started filming for the movie in March in Uttar Pradesh.
Singh, 36, shared a photograph from the sets of the film on his Twitter page. ''Back to work #Siya directed by @ManMundra,'' he wrote. The social drama marks the third collaboration between Singh and Mundra, best known for backing critically-acclaimed movie such as ''Masaan'', ''Ankhon Dekhi'', ''Kadvi Hawa'' and ''Newton''.
The two have previously worked together on movies ''Aadhaar'' and award-winning film ''Tryst With Destiny''. Both the films are yet to release in India.
