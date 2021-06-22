Left Menu

Vineet Kumar Singh resumes shoot for Manish Mundra's 'Siya'

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has started working on producer Manish Mundras directorial debut Siya, weeks after Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart production activities with COVID-19 protocols in place.The shoot of Siya had come to a halt due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April.The Mukkabaaz actor, who tested positive for COVID-19 in April, had started filming for the movie in March in Uttar Pradesh.Singh, 36, shared a photograph from the sets of the film on his Twitter page.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 10:46 IST
Vineet Kumar Singh resumes shoot for Manish Mundra's 'Siya'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh has started working on producer Manish Mundra's directorial debut ''Siya, weeks after Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart production activities with COVID-19 protocols in place.

The shoot of ''Siya'' had come to a halt due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April.

The ''Mukkabaaz'' actor, who tested positive for COVID-19 in April, had started filming for the movie in March in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, 36, shared a photograph from the sets of the film on his Twitter page. ''Back to work #Siya directed by @ManMundra,'' he wrote. The social drama marks the third collaboration between Singh and Mundra, best known for backing critically-acclaimed movie such as ''Masaan'', ''Ankhon Dekhi'', ''Kadvi Hawa'' and ''Newton''.

The two have previously worked together on movies ''Aadhaar'' and award-winning film ''Tryst With Destiny''. Both the films are yet to release in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global
4
London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

London's FTSE 100 hits one-month low; Morrisons surges 31%

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021