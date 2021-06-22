Nicolas Cage to lead 'Butcher’s Crossing' movie adaptation

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has been tapped to play the central character in the film adaptation of author John Williams' novel ''Butcher's Crossing''.

Gabe Polsky, who directed documentaries ''Red Army'' and ''Red Penguins'', is making his narrative feature debut with the project.

According to Variety, Altitude is handling international sales and will introduce the project to buyers at the Cannes Virtual Market (June 21 to 25).

Set in the 1870s, the film will feature Cage as Kansas buffalo hunter Miller, who takes on a young Harvard dropout seeking his destiny out West. "Together, they embark on a harrowing journey risking life and sanity," read the movie brief. Polsky has penned the adaptation with Liam Satre-Meloy. He is producing the film with Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures, and Will Clarke and Andy Mayson of Altitude Film Entertainment. Cage's Saturn Films will also produce.

The movie will start shooting in the US in October.

"This is an urgent story with timeless themes — a gut-wrenching journey exploring the limits of human nature. Nick Cage is one of the most dynamic and interesting performers and to have him take on this brilliant role will be exciting,'' said Polsky.