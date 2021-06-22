Comedian Pankaj Sharma celebrated 1-million subscribers crosses on Sharma Film Studio

The comedian's satirical and comedy videos on various relevant issues have won him a fast-growing loyal base of fans.

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) : Sharma Film Studio, the YouTube channel of noted comedian Pankaj Sharma, has crossed the landmark of having one million (10 lakh) subscribers in a brief period.

Pankaj Sharma, based out of Jodhpur in Rajasthan, is known for his distinctive and zestful style of comedy. His satirical take on various social issues, laced with parody and comedy, and delivered in typical rustic Rajasthani style, have won him a fast-growing loyal base of fans on the most popular social media channel. He is among the most acclaimed YouTubers and comedians in the country.

The noted comedian regularly uploads his comedy skits and other humorous videos on the channel Sharma Film Studio, which crossed one million subscribers recently. The achievement merited a Golden Button for Sharma from YouTube.

''This is a huge and unbelievable milestone for me. When I started uploading videos on YouTube, it was only as a hobby. I had never thought or imagined my channel would have one million subscribers. I am thankful to every person who has watched, liked, and shared my videos and subscribed to my channel,'' says an ecstatic Sharma, whose pivotal character Papiya in the videos is loved by one and all.

''The landmark has been made possible only because of the love people have showered on me, and I look forward to continuing to entertain the one million-plus subscribers,'' he adds, crediting the success to his team's persistent efforts, consistency, and innovative scripts.

Sharma's team mainly focuses on creating clever satire, street plays, and short comedy films about various current topics and subjects. Most of the videos are shot in and around Jodhpur. The videos have brought laughter to millions, and Sharma aims to reach millions of viewers and subscribers more as they embark on the next leg of their highly successful journey.

