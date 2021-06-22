Left Menu

Fans remember Amrish Puri on his 89th birth anniversary

On the occasion of the 89th birth anniversary of Amrish Puri on Tuesday, several fans took to social media to remember the late iconic actor.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-06-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 13:43 IST
Late actor Amrish Puri (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of the 89th birth anniversary of Amrish Puri on Tuesday, several fans took to social media to remember the late iconic actor. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri celebrated the occasion by watching Amrish Puri's films 'Chachi 420' and 'Ardhsatya'.

"The real baap of Bollywood. Never threw tantrums. Never tried to be an insider. Remembering Amrish Puri on his birth anniversary. Today, watch 'Ardh Satya' and 'Chachi 420' to understand his range," he tweeted. Paying tribute to the legendary actor, a fan tweeted, "He was one of the most talented actors, an iconic villain, overall a versatile artist. From being the legendary 'Mogambo' to 'jaa simran jaa ji le apni zindagi', he gave us enough reasons to laugh."

Born on June 22, 1932, Amrish Puri is fondly remembered for his villainous roles -- especially Mogambo in 'Mr India'. 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Karan Arjun', 'Koyla' and 'Nayak' are some of his other memorable movies. Yash Raj Films also paid tribute to Amrish Puri on his birth anniversary. The production banner shared a still of the late star from 'DDLJ' on its official Instagram handle.

"#AmrishPuri ...Legend never dies .Happy Birthday to one of the most fabulous villain of the century," a social media user wrote on Twitter. Amrish Puri died on December 27, 2004, after suffering from brain hemorrhage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

