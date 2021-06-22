Ari Aster's 'Disappointment Blvd.' casts four actors

Filmmaker Ari Aster has added four actors to the cast of his next feature film ''Disappointment Blvd.'', starring Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix in the lead.

Broadway stars Nathan Lane and Patti LuPone have joined the film along with Oscar nominee Amy Ryan and Kylie Rogers, reported Deadline.

For the new project, the filmmaker is once again collaborating A24, the studio that produced his previous blockbuster movies -- ''Hereditary'' (2018) and ''Midsommar'' (2019).

Written by Aster, ''Diappointment Blvd.'' is described as an ''intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time''.

The exact details of the story and the characters have been kept under wraps.

Aster is also producing the film along with Lars Knudsen through their Square Peg banner. Elisa Alvares and Timo Argillander will serve as executive producers.

