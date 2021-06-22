Millind Gaba comes up with new song 'Shanti'

Singer Millind Gaba on Tuesday launched the music video of his new song, titled 'Shanti', which features none other than Nikki Tamboli. For the unversed, Nikki rose to fame with her stint in 'Big Boss 14'.

"'Shanti' is a fun party song. The lyrics and music are catchy and the sets are really bright with pop colours. I'm sure my fans are going to love it," Millind said in a statement. Nikki has had a good time shooting with Milind for the T-series presented song.

"'Shanti' is guaranteed to have you grooving. I had a lot of fun filming this one with Millind Gaba and hopefully, everyone will love it just as much," she added. Millind is best known for crooning to songs such as 'Zindagi ki Paudi' and 'Yaar Mod Do'.(ANI)

