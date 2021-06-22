Left Menu

Chrissy Teigen reveals how she is doing amid bullying scandal

American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen spoke out for the first time on camera since becoming the centre of a cyberbullying scandal last month.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:36 IST
Chrissy Teigen reveals how she is doing amid bullying scandal
Chrissy Teigen. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen spoke out for the first time on camera since becoming the centre of a cyberbullying scandal last month. The model was captured by TMZ as she pulled into the carport of her West Hollywood abode on Monday, reported Fox News.

She fielded a number of questions regarding the controversy that has led to her stepping away from partnerships and retailers shelving her products. "I have no idea about the Oprah interview," Teigen said about reports that she is "in talks" for a potential Meghan Markle-style sit-down interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

The mother-of-two also said that she has been doing "good" amid the public debacle while laughing at other questions pointed at Courtney Stodden. Stodden, who identifies as non-binary, called out Teigen for years of unwarranted social media bullying and recently said they would "consider" joining Teigen during the sit-down "if it helps people."

Elsewhere in the interview, Teigen shared she has been leaning on her husband and singer John Legend through the difficult time. "Oh my God, he's been everything," she told the videographer of Legend. "He's my everything."

Teigen was also asked about how she's been spending her time amid the weeks-long scandal, to which she replied "diamond painting." Teigen has been at the centre of scathing cyberbullying allegations made by reality stars Stodden, Farrah Abraham, Lindsay Lohan and most recently, fashion designer Michael Costello. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021