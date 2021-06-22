Soha Ali Khan gets vaccinated

Actor Soha Ali Khan on Tuesday received her jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram and posted a video of herself getting vaccinated.

''Got the jab! #COVID19 #Vaccine How about you? Video credit and vaccine partner @kunalkemmu,'' Ali Khan wrote, tagging her actor husband Kunal Kemmu. Kemmu had received the vaccine on Monday and shared he was ''ready to be back on set''.

Ali Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 drama ''Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3''.

The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.

From May 1, the central and state governments started vaccinating people aged between 18 and 44.

India recorded 42,640 COVID infections, the lowest in 91 days, taking the total tally of cases to 2,99,77,861, while active cases fell below 7 lakh after 79 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

