Young woman found dead with burn injuries in Kerala

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman was found dead with burn injuries at her rented home where she was staying with her husband in coastal Vizhinjam, police said here on Tuesday.

The body of Archana, wife of Suresh, was found at the house in Payattuvila in Vizinjam late last night, they said.

Advertisement

The woman's family alleged that the husband, a plumber by profession, and his family had recently demanded money and property share from the woman.

The couple had been in love for some time and Archana went with Suresh without the knowledge of her family, following which the parents married her off to him last year, they said.

However, their relationship got strained after some time over some family disputes, they said.

Her father Ashokan alleged that mystery surrounded Archana's death and said his daughter would never have taken such an extreme step.

''Both of them were in my home till 8.00 PM.

He had carried diesel in his hand. When asked, he said it was to kill ants.

But now I have my own doubts on why he carried the fuel,'' he said.

However, police said interrogation of Suresh and inquest procedures are continuing and it was too early to arrive at any conclusion on the exact cause of the death.

So far, no arrest has been recorded in connection with the incident, they said.

Meanwhile, another woman, 19-year-old Suchitra, was found dead at the house of her husband in Alappuzha under suspicious circumstances, family sources said.

The newlywed woman, married in this March to Army officer Vishnu, who is now in Uttarakhand, was found motionless at the bedroom this morning, they said.

Besides Suchitra, only her husband's parents were there when the incident occurred.

Police said the investigation is going on.

The deaths were reported in the state hours after Vismaya, a 24-year-old Ayurveda student, was found hanging at her husband's house after sending her relatives a series of WhatsApp messages over alleged harassment she suffered over dowry from him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)