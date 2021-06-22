Left Menu

Young woman found dead with burn injuries in Kerala

PTI | -Thiruvanan | Updated: 22-06-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 16:51 IST
Young woman found dead with burn injuries in Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman was found dead with burn injuries at her rented home where she was staying with her husband in coastal Vizhinjam, police said here on Tuesday.

The body of Archana, wife of Suresh, was found at the house in Payattuvila in Vizinjam late last night, they said.

The woman's family alleged that the husband, a plumber by profession, and his family had recently demanded money and property share from the woman.

The couple had been in love for some time and Archana went with Suresh without the knowledge of her family, following which the parents married her off to him last year, they said.

However, their relationship got strained after some time over some family disputes, they said.

Her father Ashokan alleged that mystery surrounded Archana's death and said his daughter would never have taken such an extreme step.

''Both of them were in my home till 8.00 PM.

He had carried diesel in his hand. When asked, he said it was to kill ants.

But now I have my own doubts on why he carried the fuel,'' he said.

However, police said interrogation of Suresh and inquest procedures are continuing and it was too early to arrive at any conclusion on the exact cause of the death.

So far, no arrest has been recorded in connection with the incident, they said.

Meanwhile, another woman, 19-year-old Suchitra, was found dead at the house of her husband in Alappuzha under suspicious circumstances, family sources said.

The newlywed woman, married in this March to Army officer Vishnu, who is now in Uttarakhand, was found motionless at the bedroom this morning, they said.

Besides Suchitra, only her husband's parents were there when the incident occurred.

Police said the investigation is going on.

The deaths were reported in the state hours after Vismaya, a 24-year-old Ayurveda student, was found hanging at her husband's house after sending her relatives a series of WhatsApp messages over alleged harassment she suffered over dowry from him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone’s buying it

COVID vaccination has turned into a ‘battle of the brands’. But not everyone...

 Australia
2
Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

Google Ads Creative Studio brings together multiple creative tools

 Global
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

Asus releases new software update for ZenFone 8 Flip

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021