World Moto Yoga Day - Season 3

Speaking about the event, Arun Kumar, Chief Convener, Big Biking Commune said, We started this initiative to celebrate Yoga, Fitness and the spirit of motorcycling and created the World Moto Yoga Day as the ideal platform to promote health and wellness amongst the biker community.

Celebrating June 21st - World Motorcycle Day & International Yoga Day together Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Marrying the World Motorcycle day & the International Yoga day into a single celebration of health and well being for the motorcycling community, the Big Biking Commune organized a virtual Yoga for Bikers for the 3rd year running. Season 3 had bikers from across the globe participate in this virtual session performing Asanas from the "Yoga for Bikers" booklet which has 18 specific asanas for bikers. Leading the session from the Big Biking Commune Yoga Studio were Yoga expert and a passionate biker, Guru Ji Yogabandhu Prashanth, from Ojas Yoga Academy and Sameera Dahiya a passionate yoga and biker from the commune. Speaking about the event, Arun Kumar, Chief Convener, Big Biking Commune said, "We started this initiative to celebrate Yoga, Fitness and the spirit of motorcycling and created the World Moto Yoga Day as the ideal platform to promote health and wellness amongst the biker community. We are happy to see this initiative grown over the past years with more bikers joining us in spreading the importance of a fit and healthy biker through the spirit of Yoga practices not just in India but across the world." This year, the World Motoyoga Day had participation and support from eminent bikers like Subash Chandra Bose, Vishal Agarwal, YeshwanthKalappa, Dr. Arun Theraja, Satish Rao and many others who shared their thoughts and experiences of Yoga to the biker commune. The World Moto Yoga Day booklet 'Yoga for Bikers' which compiles 18 yoga asanas specially curated for the bikers to help them enjoy a healthy motorcycling life is available in a easy to download PDF format.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

