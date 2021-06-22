Amitabh Bachchan praises Tisca Chopra's book 'What's Up With Me?'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has praised Tisca Chopra's latest book 'What's Up With Me?' in a letter of appreciation he sent to her on Tuesday. The veteran superstar sent forth a signed thank you letter to Tisca who had sent over the book to him. Tisca took to her Instagram handle and shared the letter from Bachchan.

Praising Tisca Chopra's book, Big B wrote, "I feel certain that it will help young girls considerably to better understand and grapple with the disturbing inconsistencies and ambivalence during this period of adolescence. It seems informative and compliments every learning environment." The 47-year-old further thanked Mr Bachchan for his kind gesture for lending his time to read through the book, and give her such valuable feedback via the signed letter.

In the caption, she wrote, "Couldn't have asked for a better recommendation - thank you ever so much for your kind words @amitabhbachchan sir .. your words mean the world to me! I hope 'What's Up With Me?' will reach many young girls and their parents. And will help shape a different - less stifling, more scientific narrative around menstruation in India." Tisca wrote 'What's Up With Me' during the lockdown, which gave her ample time to research and pen the book. Her motive behind writing the book, she said was to give people practical suggestions to cope with physical and emotional upheavals during hormonal changes at puberty.

The 'Hostages' actor began writing a letter to her daughter, Tara, about the biological events she would inevitably face, but the more she spoke with her daughter and her friends, she felt the need to address several basic questions in detail in a language easy to comprehend. (ANI)

