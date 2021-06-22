Left Menu

Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta' s 'Sheer Qorma' to be screened at Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI) Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta-starrer 'Sheer Qorma' is all set to be screened at the upcoming edition of Indian Film Festival Stuttgart (IFFS), which will take place from July 21 to 25.

Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta' s 'Sheer Qorma' to be screened at Indian Film Festival Stuttgart
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI) Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta-starrer 'Sheer Qorma' is all set to be screened at the upcoming edition of Indian Film Festival Stuttgart (IFFS), which will take place from July 21 to 25. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, 'Sheer Qorma' is based on an LGBTQ+ theme and it narrates a story of love between two women (played by Divya and Swara).

Sharing the news on her Twitter handle, Swara wrote: "HUGE! #SheerQorma will have its German Premiere at the prestigious #IFFStuttgart ! Also nominated for the Best Film Award and German Star of India Award. Grateful to the entire team at Indisches Filmfestival Stuttgart! #IFFStuttgart A film by @futterwackening #LoveWins." Director Faraz, too, shared the news on his Instagram account.

"SheerQorma will have its German Premiere at the prestigious @iff.stuttgart! Elated to share that we are also nominated for the Best Film Award and German Star of India Award. Grateful to the entire team at Indisches Filmfestival Stuttgart! #IFFStuttgart," he wrote. 'Sheer Qorma' also starred actors Shabana Azmi, Priya Malik and Jitin Gulati. (ANI)

