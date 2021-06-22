Rachel Zegler to play lead in Disney's 'Snow White' remake

'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler has landed the lead role in Disney's upcoming 'Snow White' remake. The Hollywood Reporter has learnt that Zegler will play the titular role in Disney's live-action adaption of the studio's first animated feature film, 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarves', first released in 1937.

The sequel will be helmed by Marc Webb, and this move has been described as a new take on the classic, which follows a princess that is fed a poisoned apple by her stepmother, the queen and then falls into a deep sleep that can be broken only by a kiss from the prince. The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write new songs for the movie. The original's soundtrack included songs 'Heigh-Ho', 'Someday My Prince Will Come' and 'Whistle While You Work'.

The film is slated to go on floors next year. (ANI)

