Left Menu

Wanda Sykes joins 'The Good Fight' season 5

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-06-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 09:29 IST
Wanda Sykes joins 'The Good Fight' season 5
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Wanda Sykes, known for ''Black-ish'' and ''Monster-in-Law'', is set to star in a recurring role on the fifth season of acclaimed legal drama ''The Good Fight''.

The new season will see Diane (Christine Baranski) forced to question whether it's appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (Audra McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers.

Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Mandy Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

According to Deadline, Sykes will play Allegra Durado, a brilliant, strategic attorney who has been away from the law for ten years while trying to finish her book.

''Our holy grail of casting is always to find dramatic actors who can also deliver the comedy, and that pretty much defines Wanda. We couldn’t feel more fortunate to be working with her,'' co-creators Robert and Michelle King said.

Actor-comedian Wayne Brady also joins the fifth season of ''The Good Fight'' in a recurring role.

Created by Robert King, Michelle King, and Phil Alden Robinson, the show is both a spin-off and a sequel to hit series ''The Good Wife'', which aired on the CBS network between 2009-2016.

Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier and Charmaine Bingwa also round the cast.

Original cast members Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo are returning as guest stars in the season premiere to wrap up their characters' storyline.

The fifth season premieres Thursday on the streaming service Paramount Plus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021