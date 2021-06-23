Left Menu

Kaley Cuoco, Pete Davidson in negotiations to star in 'Meet Cute'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-06-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 09:43 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

''The Flight Attendant'' star Kaley Cuoco and ''Saturday Night Live'' star Pete Davidson are in talks to headline the romantic comedy film ''Meet Cute''.

According to Deadline, the deal on the film has not yet closed.

Billed as a ''wildly inventive deconstruction of the romantic comedy'', ''Meet Cute'' will be directed by Alex Lehmann from Noga Pnueli's script.

The film's premise is built around the question: What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones' past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner? If the deal goes through, Cuoco will play Sheila, while Davidson will feature as Gary in the movie.

Akiva Goldsman, Gregory Lessans, and Rachel Reznick of Weed Road Pictures will produce with Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon of Convergent Media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

