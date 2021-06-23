Left Menu

Jake Gyllenhaal, Vanessa Kirby to headline survival thriller 'Suddenly'

She has also featured blockbusters such as Mission Impossible - Fallout and Fast Furious Presents Hobbs Shaw.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-06-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 11:58 IST
Jake Gyllenhaal, Vanessa Kirby to headline survival thriller 'Suddenly'
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby are teaming up for survival thriller ''Suddenly''. Thomas Bidegain, who is known for writing films such as ''Rust And Bone'', ''A Prophet'' and ''Dheepan'', will direct the movie, based on Isabelle Autissier’s French-language novel ''Soudain Seuls''.

According to Deadline, Bidegain is also adapting the script for the English-language movie, which hails from StudioCanal.

The story follows a couple who become stranded on an island in the South Atlantic and must fight for survival when their dream journey becomes a nightmare. The novel shines a light on the dynamics of their relationship and also holds a mirror up to modern society.

Gyllenhaal will produce the project with Riva Marker through their Nine Stories banner, alongside Alain Attal.

Artemis Productions and True North Productions will co-produce.

''Suddenly'' marks second collaboration between Gyllenhaal and Bidegain, who had co-written the actor's 2018 movie ''The Sisters Brothers''.

Gyllenhaal will next star in ''The Guilty'', directed by Antoine Fuqua, and Michael Bay's ''Ambulance''.

Kirby was recently nominated for an Oscar for her performance in ''Pieces Of A Woman''. She has also featured blockbusters such as ''Mission: Impossible - Fallout'' and ''Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021