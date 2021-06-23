Jake Gyllenhaal, Vanessa Kirby to headline survival thriller 'Suddenly'

Hollywood stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby are teaming up for survival thriller ''Suddenly''. Thomas Bidegain, who is known for writing films such as ''Rust And Bone'', ''A Prophet'' and ''Dheepan'', will direct the movie, based on Isabelle Autissier’s French-language novel ''Soudain Seuls''.

According to Deadline, Bidegain is also adapting the script for the English-language movie, which hails from StudioCanal.

Advertisement

The story follows a couple who become stranded on an island in the South Atlantic and must fight for survival when their dream journey becomes a nightmare. The novel shines a light on the dynamics of their relationship and also holds a mirror up to modern society.

Gyllenhaal will produce the project with Riva Marker through their Nine Stories banner, alongside Alain Attal.

Artemis Productions and True North Productions will co-produce.

''Suddenly'' marks second collaboration between Gyllenhaal and Bidegain, who had co-written the actor's 2018 movie ''The Sisters Brothers''.

Gyllenhaal will next star in ''The Guilty'', directed by Antoine Fuqua, and Michael Bay's ''Ambulance''.

Kirby was recently nominated for an Oscar for her performance in ''Pieces Of A Woman''. She has also featured blockbusters such as ''Mission: Impossible - Fallout'' and ''Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)