Kartik Aaryan to feature in love story 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Wednesday, announced the details of his new film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 13:33 IST
Kartik Aaryan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Wednesday, announced the details of his new film. Taking to Instagram, Kartik revealed that he has bagged a role in 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', which will be helmed by Sameer Vidwans.

Fans have become super excited after knowing about Kartik's new film. "Congratulations. Cannot wait for this one," a user wrote.

"Wow. All the best champ," another one commented. The forthcoming movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures.

Speaking more about the upcoming project, Kartik said, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for sometime now, I couldn't have asked for a better collaboration. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names." 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year.

Nadiadwala also spoke about the upcoming project and said, "'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been a visionary project for me. We, at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment are excited to collaborate with Namah Pictures, national award-winning Director Sameer Vidwans and very talented Kartik Aaryan for this one." "This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings a new energy to the project, altogether. 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience," Nadiadwala added.

'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is touted to be an epic love story that will bring Kartik in the lead after 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' franchise, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. While Kartik's previous ventures too were in the romantic space, we will see the actor bring a narrative that has not been explored before with this one. The film promises to be an unforgettable love story.

Apart from 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha', Kartik will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Dhamaka'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

