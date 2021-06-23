Left Menu

Arjun Rampal holidaying with family in Budapest, shares adorable pictures from vacation

Before returning to the sets of 'Dhaakad', actor Arjun Rampal has taken some time off from his work schedule to go on a vacation with his girlfriend Gabriella and little son Arik.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 14:43 IST
Arjun Rampal holidaying with family in Budapest, shares adorable pictures from vacation
Arjun Rampal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Before returning to the sets of 'Dhaakad', actor Arjun Rampal has taken some time off from his work schedule to go on a vacation with his girlfriend Gabriella and little son Arik. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a few pictures from Budapest, Hungary, wherein he is currently holidaying.

"Some quality time with the family. Before I get to work. #Beautiful #Budapest #gratitude," he captioned the post. In one of the images, Arjun can be seen giving a piggyback ride to the son.

The holiday pictures of Arjun and his family have garnered a lot of love from all. "Arik looks so cute," a user commented.

"Sending you three lots of love," another one wrote. A few days ago, Arjun surprised everyone with his new platinum blonde hair look. Actually, he bleached his hair for his role in the upcoming movie 'Dhaakad', which features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

According to the reports, Arjun will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist in Razneesh Razy Ghai's directorial movie. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
3
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021