HC seeks info on release of movie purportedly based on Sushant Singh Rajput's life

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought to know whether movie, 'Nyay: The Justice', which is purportedly based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been released as scheduled on June 11 after both the director of the film and the actor’s father gave contradictory statements on the aspect.

The high court was hearing an appeal filed by Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh challenging a single judge’s order refusing to stay the release of the movie or to restrain anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.

A vacation bench of Justices Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Jasmeet Singh raised a preliminary query whether the film has been released on OTT platform as was scheduled on June 11.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, representing Rajput’s father, said it has not been released yet.

However, senior advocate Chander Lall for the film director, said his instructions are to the contrary.

To this, senior advocate Harish Salve, also representing Rajput’s father, suggested that this fact be verified before proceeding further with the matter.

The bench said, “let the fact be verified. To verify this aspect, list on June 25.” The single judge had on June 10, refused to stay the release of several movies, including 'Nyay: The Justice', saying these films are neither portrayed as biopic nor factual narration of what transpired in his life.

