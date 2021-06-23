Left Menu

'His Dark Materials' season 3 casts Jamie Ward, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith and more

Jack Thorne, Francesca Orsi and Amelia Spencers scripts capture the brilliance of Philips worlds and we are joined by our much-loved existing cast and some exceptional talent new to the series, said executive producer Jane Tranter.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-06-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 15:11 IST
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jamie Ward, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison, Chipo Chung and Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe are the latest additions to the cast of the fantasy drama television series ''His Dark Materials'' third and final season.

Based on Philip Pullman's three-part epic novel series of the same name, the show is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO.

Production on the third season is underway at Wolf Studios Wales stages and on location throughout Wales and England, reported Deadline.

''His Dark Materials'' follows Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen), a young woman from another world who in season two has taken a journey to mysterious abandoned city. There she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past.

Amit Gupta, Charles Martin, and Weronika Tofilska are serving as directors on the last chapter.

Returning cast includes Ruth Wilson, Simone Kirby, Will Keen, Jade Anouka, Ruta Gedminstas, and James McAvoy.

''This season is both an epic adventure and a story about love and truth. Jack (Thorne), Francesca (Orsi) and Amelia (Spencer)'s scripts capture the brilliance of Philip's worlds and we are joined by our much-loved existing cast and some exceptional talent new to the series,'' said executive producer Jane Tranter. ''His Dark Materials'' was renewed for the third and final season in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

