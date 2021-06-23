Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta meet each other after two months
Due to work, much-in-love couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta had to be away from each other for over two months. On Tuesday night, the two finally reunited and even shared a glimpse of their reunion with their fans.
- Country:
- India
Due to work, much-in-love couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta had to be away from each other for over two months. On Tuesday night, the two finally reunited and even shared a glimpse of their reunion with their fans. Taking to Instagram, Ravi posted a video of him welcoming and hugging his wife at the Mumbai airport.
"Two months ke baad wala," Ravi captioned the clip, adding a hug emoji. Ravi and Sargun's video has left netizens in awe of the couple's chemistry.
"So sweet...do dil mil rahe hai do maheeno ke baad," actor Vindu Dara Singh commented. "Awww. Couple goals," a fan wrote.
Sargun was in London for her professional commitments. For the unversed, Sargun and Ravi tied the knot back in December 2013. They fell in love with each other on the sets of their show '12/24 Karol Bagh'. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- netizens
- Mumbai
- London
- Ravi
- Ravi Dubey
ALSO READ
Rain lashes Mumbai; MeT dept calls it pre-monsoon showers
Navi Mumbai civic school students to get internet data finance
Monsoon may arrive in Mumbai tomorrow: IMD
Hyatt Regency Mumbai operations suspended as funds held up in escrow account: Asian Hotels (West)
INS Tarkash brings medical supplies to Mumbai from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia