Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta meet each other after two months

Due to work, much-in-love couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta had to be away from each other for over two months. On Tuesday night, the two finally reunited and even shared a glimpse of their reunion with their fans. Taking to Instagram, Ravi posted a video of him welcoming and hugging his wife at the Mumbai airport.

"Two months ke baad wala," Ravi captioned the clip, adding a hug emoji. Ravi and Sargun's video has left netizens in awe of the couple's chemistry.

"So sweet...do dil mil rahe hai do maheeno ke baad," actor Vindu Dara Singh commented. "Awww. Couple goals," a fan wrote.

Sargun was in London for her professional commitments. For the unversed, Sargun and Ravi tied the knot back in December 2013. They fell in love with each other on the sets of their show '12/24 Karol Bagh'. (ANI)

