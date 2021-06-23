Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut undergoes 'body scan' to prepare for role of Indira Gandhi in her next film

Actor Kangana Ranaut is all set to start shooting for her next film 'Emergency', wherein she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 17:46 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Instagram Story and shared that she scanned her body for the movie in order to 'get into the skin of Indira Gandhi'.

"Body scans for film Emergency, time to get in to Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhiji's skin," she wrote, adding a video showing pre-production work at her production house Manikarnika Films. Filmmaker Sai Kabir, who earlier worked with Kangana on 'Revolver Rani', will helm 'Emergency'.

Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her other film 'Thalaivi', which revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. A few days ago, the Tamil version of 'Thalaivi' was granted a 'U' certificate.

Expressing her happiness over the same, Kangana had posted, "Thalaivi' gets U certificate in Tamil version...it means after 'Queen' and 'Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi' one more film of mine which even children can enjoy with parents and grandparents." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

