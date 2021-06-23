Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-06-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 18:21 IST
Dhanush to begin shoot for Selvaraghavan's 'Naane Varuven' in August
South star Dhanush will begin filming his director-brother Selvaraghavan's next film ''Naane Varuven'' from August 20, the filmmaker announced on Wednesday.

The action-thriller, which was announced earlier this year, is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu. Selvaraghavan shared the update on ''Naane Varuven'' on Twitter.

''Excited!'' he wrote alongside the photograph from the sets of the film.

Dhanush made his acting debut with the 2002 coming-of-age drama ''Thulluvadho Ilamai'', directed by Selvaraghavan. The brothers later went on to work on films like ''Kadhal Kondein'', ''Pudhupettai'', ''Yaaradi Nee Mohini'' and ''Mayakkam Enna''. Dhanush has a string of projects in the works, including Hollywood filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo's upcoming project ''The Gray Man'', a trilingual film with ''Dollar Dreams'' fame director Sekhar Kammula and Aanand L Rai-directed Hindi-language film ''Atrangi Re''. His latest release was Karthik Subbaraj's Tamil gangster drama ''Jagame Thandhiram'', which is currently streaming on Netflix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

