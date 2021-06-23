Left Menu

Let's see what the future brings: Hrithik Roshan teases 'Krrish 4' as film completes 15 yrs

15YearsOfKrrish Krrish4, teased Hrithik Roshan in a 13-second video clip on Twitter which saw him in his superhero avatar.Krrish follows the the story of Krishna, the son of the previous films protagonist Rohit, who inherits his fathers superhuman abilities and assumes the identity of the titular hero in the mask.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:02 IST
Let's see what the future brings: Hrithik Roshan teases 'Krrish 4' as film completes 15 yrs
  • Country:
  • India

On the 15th anniversary of his blockbuster superhero film ''Krrish'', Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan promised the return of the popular franchise with the fourth movie in the series.

The first film, ''Koi... Mil Gaya'', directed by the actor's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, released in 2003.

It was followed by ''Krrish'', which arrived in 2006, and ''Krrish 3'' in 2013.

''The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4,'' teased Hrithik Roshan in a 13-second video clip on Twitter which saw him in his superhero avatar.

''Krrish'' follows the the story of Krishna, the son of the previous film's protagonist Rohit, who inherits his father's superhuman abilities and assumes the identity of the titular hero in the mask. Hrithik Roshan played the triple characters of Rohit, Krishna and Krrish in the film.

It also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rekha. In 2018, Rakesh Roshan had announced that the fourth film in the ''Krrish'' franchise will release on Christmas 2020.

In a previous interview with PTI, Hrithik said the shoot will begin on the fourth installment of ''Krrish'' after ''War'', which released in 2019.

''Right after 'War', I am going to sit with my father, get everyone together and restart work on 'Krrish 4'. We had put it a little on the side because dad was recovering. Now that he is better, we will kick-start it once more,'' Hrithik had told PTI in 2019.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no update on the film until today's tweet by the lead star.

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's patriotic-action-drama ''Fighter''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021