Ramdev moves SC against FIRs by IMA for remarks against allopathy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:16 IST
Baba Ramdev has moved the Supreme Court seeking stay on the proceedings in connection with multiple FIRs lodged against him by Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Bihar and Chhattisgarh over his remarks against use of allopathic medicine during COVID-19 pandemic.

The Patna and Raipur chapters of the IMA have lodged complaints against the yoga guru alleging that his remarks are likely to cause prejudice to the COVID control mechanism and may dissuade people from availing proper treatment against the pandemic.

The Yoga guru, in his plea, has sought transfer of the FIRs lodged in Patna and Raipur to Delhi.

He has been booked under various provisions of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to aa infection of disease dangerous to life) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC have been invoked against him.

Ramdev, whose alleged statements created a nation-wide debate over Allopathy versus Ayurveda issue, however, had withdrawn his statements on May 23 after receiving a letter from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan who had called his remarks as ''inappropriate''.

Ramdev has sought clubbing of FIRs on the issue and their transfer to Delhi and as an interim relief, he has also urged for a stay on the investigation in connection with the criminal complaints.

