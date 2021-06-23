Left Menu

Chris Brown under investigation for alleged battery

American singer and songwriter Chris Brown is said to be under investigation for allegedly striking a woman after authorities responded to a call from the singer's residence earlier this month.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:37 IST
Chris Brown under investigation for alleged battery
Chris Brown (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American singer and songwriter Chris Brown is said to be under investigation for allegedly striking a woman after authorities responded to a call from the singer's residence earlier this month. According to Fox News, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed on Tuesday that officers responded to Brown's L.A.-area mansion in the San Fernando Valley on June 18 around 7:30 a.m. and took a battery report.

The department would not state whether Brown was the supposed suspect to the misdemeanor offense. However, LAPD spokeswoman Officer Lizeth Lomeli confirmed that Brown is currently under investigation for battery in relation to the alleged altercation, which was first reported by TMZ. "The female victim advised she and the suspect argued and the suspect struck her. A crime report for the battery was completed," said Lomeli.

No injuries were reported and it is unclear if Brown will face charges. The Grammy-winner took to his Instagram Stories and appeared to address the TMZ report with a post that simply read "YALL SO DAMN," followed by a cap emoji. Cap is a slang vernacular that means lie. Brown also added nine crying laughing emojis to refute the accusations.

As per Fox News, just last month, police were also called to the 'Heartbreak on a Full Moon' singer's home to shut down his rambunctious 32nd birthday party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
2
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

Asus Zenfone 8 receiving new software update globally

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021