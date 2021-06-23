Left Menu

Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa to come up with new film 'Sher Bagga'

Popular Punjabi actors Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa will be seen sharing screen space once again in a new film, titled 'Sher Bagga'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 19:50 IST
Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Popular Punjabi actors Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa will be seen sharing screen space once again in a new film, titled 'Sher Bagga'. Announcing the news, Ammy took to Instagram and wrote, "Sat shri akaal ji saareyaan nu... WAHEGURU ji di kirpa naal agli film shuru karan lagge aaan kalll nu SHERBAGGA... pyaaar satkaaar deo." (With the blessings of Waheguruji, we are all set to work on our next film 'Sher Bagga'.)

'Sher Bagga' is written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. Ammy and Daljit Thind are producing it. Sonam also shared the news on her Instagram handle. "So blessed and grateful. Working with my favourite people again," she wrote.

Ammy and Sonam have earlier worked together in several films -- including 'Nikka Zaildar', 'Puaada' and 'Muklawa'. Meanwhile, Ammy is waiting for the release of his first Hindi movie '83', which is based on India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It also stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

