Bahrain extends support program for businesses hit by COVID pandemic

Bahrain will extend by three months a government support program for businesses hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state-run Bahrain News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Cinemas and entertainment venues, gyms, coffee shops, hair salons and kindergarten are among businesses benefiting from this program, it said.

