Bae Doona wraps shoot of Hirokazu Kore-eda's Korean debut

South Korean star Bae Doona on Wednesday announced that she has completed filming Palm d'Or winning Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's upcoming movie ''Broker''.

The upcoming film marks the Korean language directorial debut of Kore-eda, best known for the award-winning Japanese film ''Shoplifters''.

Advertisement

Doona, known for films like ''Cloud Atlas'', ''The Host'' and the acclaimed Netflix zombie horror series ''Kingdom'', took to Instagram to share an update on the movie.

''That's a wraaaaaaaaaaaap!'' she wrote alongside a picture with the director, with whom she previously worked on the 2009 film ''Air Doll''.

''It's been 12 years since airdoll. Was so good to be reunited with #Hirokazukoreeda,'' Doona further said.

She also shared two more pictures: one with her team, and the other with actor Lee Joo-young, known for the hit TV series ''Itaewon Class'' and ''Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo''.

''Broker'' also features ''Parasite'' star Song Kang-ho and Gang Dong-won, known for ''Peninsula''.

According to a 2020 report by Variety, ''Broker'' takes its starting point as boxes that are left out for people to anonymously drop off their unwanted babies.

Zip Cinema is producing with CJ Entertainment, the company which distributed ''Parasite'' in South Korea, is investing, handling local distribution and international sales, the publication said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)