Left Menu

Bae Doona wraps shoot of Hirokazu Kore-eda's Korean debut

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 23-06-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 20:41 IST
Bae Doona wraps shoot of Hirokazu Kore-eda's Korean debut
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean star Bae Doona on Wednesday announced that she has completed filming Palm d'Or winning Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's upcoming movie ''Broker''.

The upcoming film marks the Korean language directorial debut of Kore-eda, best known for the award-winning Japanese film ''Shoplifters''.

Doona, known for films like ''Cloud Atlas'', ''The Host'' and the acclaimed Netflix zombie horror series ''Kingdom'', took to Instagram to share an update on the movie.

''That's a wraaaaaaaaaaaap!'' she wrote alongside a picture with the director, with whom she previously worked on the 2009 film ''Air Doll''.

''It's been 12 years since airdoll. Was so good to be reunited with #Hirokazukoreeda,'' Doona further said.

She also shared two more pictures: one with her team, and the other with actor Lee Joo-young, known for the hit TV series ''Itaewon Class'' and ''Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo''.

''Broker'' also features ''Parasite'' star Song Kang-ho and Gang Dong-won, known for ''Peninsula''.

According to a 2020 report by Variety, ''Broker'' takes its starting point as boxes that are left out for people to anonymously drop off their unwanted babies.

Zip Cinema is producing with CJ Entertainment, the company which distributed ''Parasite'' in South Korea, is investing, handling local distribution and international sales, the publication said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021