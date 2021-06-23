Left Menu

Harrison Ford injures shoulder on set of new 'Indiana Jones' movie

Actor Harrison Ford injured his shoulder while rehearsing for a fight scene for a new "Indiana Jones" movie, Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday. Production of the fifth "Indiana Jones" film will continue while "the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated" for the 78-year-old actor, Disney said in a statement. "The filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," the statement said.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-06-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 21:38 IST
"The filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," the statement said. The movie's release date has been postponed several times. Disney currently plans for it to debut in July 2022. Production started earlier this month in London.

Ford first played the character, a fedora-wearing archaeologist and adventurer, in 1981. In 2014, Ford broke his leg while filming "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" when a hydraulic door on the Millennium Falcon spaceship fell on him.

