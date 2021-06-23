Left Menu

'Bharat milap' time for Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor

It seems actor Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine after meeting his friend and actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:20 IST
'Bharat milap' time for Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor
Ranveer Singh with Arjun Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It seems actor Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine after meeting his friend and actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram Story, Ranveer posted a picture of hugging Arjun and giving him a peck on his cheek.

"Bharat milap," he captioned the post. Arjun also re-shared Ranveer's photograph. The two share a great bond and are often seen pulling each other's leg on social media. In one of the old posts, Arjun had described Ranveer as his 'brother from another mother'.

They both have worked together on the 2014 film 'Gunday'. Speaking of their upcoming film projects, Ranveer has '83', 'Cirkus' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' in his kitty. On the other hand, Arjun will be seen in 'Bhoot Police'-- co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

Ericsson adds 5G mid-band, mMIMO support to Cloud RAN portfolio

 Sweden
2
Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

Trident Limited Launches its all-new Corporate Website

 India
3
Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

Clean Science, Shriram Properties, GR Infraprojects get Sebi nod IPO

 India
4
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021