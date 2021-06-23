'Bharat milap' time for Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor

It seems actor Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine after meeting his friend and actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram Story, Ranveer posted a picture of hugging Arjun and giving him a peck on his cheek.

"Bharat milap," he captioned the post. Arjun also re-shared Ranveer's photograph. The two share a great bond and are often seen pulling each other's leg on social media. In one of the old posts, Arjun had described Ranveer as his 'brother from another mother'.

They both have worked together on the 2014 film 'Gunday'. Speaking of their upcoming film projects, Ranveer has '83', 'Cirkus' and 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' in his kitty. On the other hand, Arjun will be seen in 'Bhoot Police'-- co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. (ANI)

