Reuters Odd News Summary

The mummy of Ankhekhonsu, an ancient Egyptian priest, was transferred from Bergamo's Civic Archaeological Museum to Milan's Policlinico hospital, where experts will shed light on his life and the burial customs of almost 3,000 years ago.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cricket-'Oh no!', batsman's big six smashes windscreen of his own car

Hitting the ball out of the park for a six is the dream of every batsman but British amateur cricketer Asif Ali's huge heave backfired last weekend when the ball shattered the rear windscreen of his own car. Playing for Illingworth St. Mary's Cricket Club against Sowerby St Peter's in Sunday League action in West Yorkshire, Ali lofted the ball for a massive six.

Far from home? Spider-Man drops in at the papal audience

A different type of participant dropped in on Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday - Spider-Man. A man dressed in a full, skin-tight, red, black and blue costume of the comic book and film character - including head cover - sat in the VIP section of the audience in Vatican's San Damaso Courtyard.

Italian hospital uses CT scan to unveil secrets of Egyptian mummy

Ancient Egypt met modern medical technology when a mummy underwent a CT scan at an Italian hospital as part of a research project to discover its secrets. The mummy of Ankhekhonsu, an ancient Egyptian priest, was transferred from Bergamo's Civic Archaeological Museum to Milan's Policlinico hospital, where experts will shed light on his life and the burial customs of almost 3,000 years ago.

