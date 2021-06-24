Entertainment News Roundup: Britney Spears gets her day in court, but what will she say?; EA buys 'Golf Clash' creator Playdemic for $1.4 billion and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Britney Spears gets her day in court, but what will she say?

Britney Spears speaks on Wednesday to the Los Angeles judge who oversees control of her personal and business affairs in an increasingly controversial 13-year arrangement that has seen the pop star swing from meltdown to comeback only to retreat again. What she will say, and whether her fans and the media will hear it, is anyone's guess.

Actor Michael B. Jordan to rename rum after cultural appropriation criticism

"Black Panther" U.S. actor Michael B. Jordan said on Wednesday he would rename his recently launched rum, "J'Ouvert", after nationals in the Caribbean accused him of cultural appropriation. J'Ouvert - which refers in Creole to the crack of dawn - is the name of the first official day of Carnival festivities in Trinidad and Tobago and elsewhere in the Caribbean, with its origins in the end of slavery there.

EA buys 'Golf Clash' creator Playdemic for $1.4 billion

Electronic Arts said on Wednesday it had bought Playdemic Ltd, the mobile games studio responsible for "Golf Clash", for $1.4 billion in cash, in a bid to bolster its mobile gaming portfolio. The company, known for its "FIFA" and "Madden NFL" video games, is buying Playdemic from Warner Bros Games, a unit of WarnerMedia that is being hived off from AT&T Inc.

'Appalled' Billie Eilish apologises for racial slur in resurfaced video

Billie Eilish has apologised after a video surfaced appearing to show the American singer mouthing a racial slur and putting on accents. In a statement posted on Instagram, the multiple Grammy Award winner said she was "appalled and embarrassed" by the edit, which she said was from when she was 13 or 14 years old and in which she can be seen mouthing the slur.

Blockbusters are back: New 'Fast & Furious' aims to jolt US movie-going

Hollywood is finally revving up the summer blockbuster engines for the first time since COVID-19 idled the movie business. "F9," the ninth installment in the popular "Fast & Furious" saga, hits U.S. and Canadian cinemas on Thursday night. The movie is the first big-budget action spectacle being released exclusively in theaters this year.

A Minute With: chef Wolfgang Puck on new movie and not retiring

Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, known for feeding Hollywood stars at the post-Oscars Governor's Ball feast, stars in his own film "Wolfgang", which looks back on his life and career. The documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival this month, sees the 71-year-old recount his journey from cooking as a teenager in Austria as a form of escapism from his difficult relationship with his stepfather to moving to the United States aged 24 and building a restaurant empire with locations around the world.

Radiohead, Wolf Alice among UK music stars urging post-Brexit tour help

More than 200 music artists, including Radiohead, The Chemical Brothers and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, backed a campaign on Wednesday calling on the British government to reduce costs and red tape to make post-Brexit touring around Europe easier. Five years since Britons voted to leave the European Union, the #LetTheMusicMove campaign says Brexit-related expenditure, restrictions and bureaucracy are "making EU touring unviable and threatens the future success of British music".

Harrison Ford injures shoulder on set of new 'Indiana Jones' movie

Actor Harrison Ford injured his shoulder while rehearsing for a fight scene for a new "Indiana Jones" movie, Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday. Production of the fifth "Indiana Jones" film will continue while "the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated" for the 78-year-old actor, Disney said in a statement. "The filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," the statement said.

Fifty years on, cast say Willy Wonka film was their golden ticket

They were kids when they made it, now 50 years later stars of "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" say they've stayed in touch and the movie is still positively impacting their lives. The film tells the story of impoverished Charlie Bucket, who wins a golden ticket to tour Wonka's chocolate factory alongside the greedy Augustus Gloop, gum-loving Violet Beauregarde, spoiled brat Veruca Salt and television addict Mike Teevee.

Explainer: Britney Spears case throws spotlight on complex conservatorships

Pop star Britney Spears has been under a court-appointed conservatorship, or guardianship, since 2008. On Wednesday, she is due to make a personal address to the Los Angeles judge who is handling the conservatorship. Here is how conservatorships work in California:

