Britney Spears tells court she wants her life back

Britney Spears told a Los Angeles judge overseeing her controversial conservatorship on Wednesday that she wanted her life back. The pop star's remarks, delivered remotely to the Los Angeles Superior Court hearing, marked her first public statements about the court-approved legal arrangement that was first put in place in 2008 when she suffered a mental health breakdown.

In an emotional statement, Spears, 39, said she believed the conservatorship was abusive. "I just want my life back," she said. "I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep," she said, "I'm so angry and I cry every day," she added.

She asked for the conservatorship to be ended. "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive," she added. The judge has yet not made any ruling

The last time Spears spoke directly to the judge was in May 2019 but the court was closed to the public and her testimony was sealed. Details of her mental health have never been disclosed.

