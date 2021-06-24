Left Menu

Britney Spears tells judge: 'I just want my life back' and to end conservatorship

The pop star's remarks, delivered remotely to the Los Angeles Superior Court hearing, marked her first public statements about the court-approved legal arrangement that was first put in place in 2008 when she suffered a mental health breakdown. In an emotional statement, Spears, 39, said she believed the conservatorship was abusive.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 03:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 03:48 IST
Britney Spears tells judge: 'I just want my life back' and to end conservatorship

Britney Spears told a Los Angeles judge overseeing her controversial conservatorship on Wednesday that she wanted her life back and for the conservatorship to end. The pop star's remarks, delivered remotely to the Los Angeles Superior Court hearing, marked her first public statements about the court-approved legal arrangement that was first put in place in 2008 when she suffered a mental health breakdown.

In an emotional statement, Spears, 39, said she believed the conservatorship was abusive. "I just want my life back," she said. “I’m not here to be anyone’s slave.” "I'm traumatized. I'm not happy, I can't sleep," she said, "I'm so angry and I cry every day," she added.

She asked for the conservatorship to be ended. "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive," she added. The judge has yet not made any ruling on the status of the legal arrangement.

The last time Spears spoke directly to the judge was in May 2019 but the court was closed to the public and her testimony was sealed. On Wednesday she said she wanted people to hear what she had to say. The former teen phenomenon said she wanted to get married again and have a baby. But she said she has a contraceptive device that she wants removed, but is not allowed to go to the doctor "because they don’t want me to have children."

Spears has two children with her former husband Kevin Federline. Federline has custody of the children. Outside the courthouse, several dozen fans, many of them dressed in pink and holding "Free Britney" placards, rallied in support of their campaign to have the conservatorship ended.

Last year, Spears began the legal process to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from handling personal affairs ranging from her medical care to who visits her secluded villa outside Los Angeles. Jamie Spears also is a joint conservator of the singer's finances. Despite the conservatorship, Spears made a comeback in late 2009 and performed, released albums and went on world tours solidly until late 2018, when she canceled a string of dates. She has not performed since late 2018.

Details of her mental health issues have never been disclosed but Spears said on Wednesday that doctors had put her on Lithium and that she "felt drunk."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants identified in India; FDA documents show struggle over approval of new Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine effective against COVID-19 variants...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021