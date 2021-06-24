Left Menu

Simon Cowell to judge musical game show 'Walk The Line'

Television personality Simon Cowell is set to judge Walk The Line, a new musical reality show with a gaming element.According to Deadline, the project is the latest format from Cowells production house Syco Entertainment.The six-part series will be produced for ITV in partnership with Lifted Entertainment, the ITV Studios banner behind Love Island and Im A CelebrityGet Me Out Of Here.The top two performers on the upcoming show will face a nail-biting decision to be crowned champion -- they either cash out with a tempting cash prize, or walk the line and play on.

Simon Cowell to judge musical game show 'Walk The Line'
Television personality Simon Cowell is set to judge ''Walk The Line'', a new musical reality show with a gaming element.

According to Deadline, the project is the latest format from Cowell's production house Syco Entertainment.

The six-part series will be produced for ITV in partnership with Lifted Entertainment, the ITV Studios banner behind ''Love Island'' and ''I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!''.

The top two performers on the upcoming show will face a nail-biting decision to be crowned champion -- they either ''cash out'' with a tempting cash prize, or walk the line and play on. In case they decide to stay in and top the leaderboard, they will then progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers. The longer the performers can stay in the contest, the bigger the prize money.

''Walk The Line'' is slated to premiere later this year.

