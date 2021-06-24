Simon Cowell to judge musical game show 'Walk The Line'

Television personality Simon Cowell is set to judge ''Walk The Line'', a new musical reality show with a gaming element.

According to Deadline, the project is the latest format from Cowell's production house Syco Entertainment.

The six-part series will be produced for ITV in partnership with Lifted Entertainment, the ITV Studios banner behind ''Love Island'' and ''I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!''.

The top two performers on the upcoming show will face a nail-biting decision to be crowned champion -- they either ''cash out'' with a tempting cash prize, or walk the line and play on. In case they decide to stay in and top the leaderboard, they will then progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers. The longer the performers can stay in the contest, the bigger the prize money.

''Walk The Line'' is slated to premiere later this year.

