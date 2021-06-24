Left Menu

Scarlett Johansson collaborates with Disney for 'Tower of Terror'

Actor Scarlett Johansson, who is awaiting the release of her movie 'Black Widow', has teamed up with Disney to produce the 'Tower of Terror' project.

Actor Scarlett Johansson, who is awaiting the release of her movie 'Black Widow', has teamed up with Disney to produce the 'Tower of Terror' project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script of the project based on the classic Disney theme park ride would be written by 'Toy Story 4' director Josh Cooley.

Whether the Oscar nominee would act in the project and other plot details are being kept under wraps. Johansson is producing the project under her 'These Pictures' banner with Jonathan Lia. The Twilight Zone 'Tower of Terror' opened in 1994 at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida, with other 'Tower of Terror' rides opening at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, France's Walt Disney Studios Park and Tokyo DisneySea.

The ride is famous for ending with a terrifying drop. The original 'Tower of Terror' was made in 1997 starring Steve Guttenberg as a reporter investigating the case of a 1930s hotel where people mysteriously disappeared, with Kirsten Dunst playing his niece. The 'Tower of Terror' development comes as Disney prepares to treat fans with another ride feature, 'Jungle Cruise', starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The movie is coming to theatres and on Disney Plus on July 30. (ANI)

