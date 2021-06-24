Left Menu

Maniesh Paul shares a funny anecdote from his school days

Actor-host Maniesh Paul on Thursday took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture from one of the photoshoots that he had done during his school days.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-06-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 14:08 IST
Maniesh Paul shares a funny anecdote from his school days
Maniesh Paul (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-host Maniesh Paul on Thursday took a stroll down memory lane and shared a picture from one of the photoshoots that he had done during his school days. Taking to Instagram, Maniesh recalled how the camera person applied make-up on the former's face to hide his pimples.

"Still remember this..dreams in my eyes...had gone to a photo lab in Malviya Nagar, Delhi ...he had even put on some makeup to hide my pimples... hahahahaha. He said ki bhai hero lag rahe ho....and I believed....kasam se himmat ki daad deni padegi iss ladke ki waise mummy ne kala dhaaga bhi pehnaya tha ki unke hero bete ko nazar naa lage hahahaha mummy #mp #schooldays #love #life #mainaisabhitha #photoshoot," he captioned the post. Maniesh's throwback picture has left netizens in splits.

"Hero toh tum ban gaye bhaiya," actor Shruti Seth commented. "hahahahaha... awesome," a user wrote.

Maniesh moved to Mumbai in 2005. Before signing his first movie 'Mickey Virus' in 2013, he had tried his hand at several fields -- including radio jockeying. Apart from acting, Maniesh is also popular for his anchoring skills. He has hosted several reality TV shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and 'India's Got Talent'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021