Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon unveil first look of their song 'Filhaal 2'

The wait is finally over as Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon-starrer 'Filhaal 2- Mohabbat' song is set to release soon.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-06-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 15:26 IST
Akshay Kumar with Nupur Sanon (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The wait is finally over as Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon-starrer 'Filhaal 2- Mohabbat' song is set to release soon. On Tuesday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared the first official poster of the upcoming song. In the poster, Akshay can be seen riding a bike while Nupur hugs him from behind.

"And the pain continues. ..If Filhall touched your heart, Filhaal 2-Mohabbat' will touch your soul. Here's the first look. Stay tuned, teaser releasing on June 30," Akshay wrote. Best wishes poured in for the team for the second part of the hit song.

"Yaaaay...good luck," a user commented. "Best best best news," another one wrote.

The upcoming love song is sung by Punjabi singer B Praak. Jaani has composed the track and Arvindr Khaira has directed its music video. 'Filhaal 2' is a sequel to the hit song 'Filhall', which marked Akshay's debut in independent music video space. Interestingly, it also marked the screen debut of Nupur, who is actor Kriti Sanon's younger sister.

Actor-singer Ammy Virk, who was also a part of 'Filhall', will be seen in the second part as well. Nupur has also shared the poster on her Instagram handle.

"Woh kehte hai ki bohot bohot intezaar ka phal Filhaal 2 hota hai. Be ready to fall in love with us," she captioned the post. Speaking of 'Filhall', the 2019 released song was a huge hit. Reportedly, it even became the most liked Indian song on YouTube worldwide with over 5.8 million views in just two months of its release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

