Left Menu

Kim Kardashian gets permanent restraining order against alleged stalker

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian will have a court-ordered force field around her permanently to deter an obsessed fan who was allegedly harassing her online.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 15:38 IST
Kim Kardashian gets permanent restraining order against alleged stalker
Kim Kardashian (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian will have a court-ordered force field around her permanently to deter an obsessed fan who was allegedly harassing her online. According to the legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Kim was granted a permanent restraining order against Charles Peter Zelenoff, who she alleged was stalking her for a long time, while also expressing a burning desire to get close to her.

During an earlier hearing on the same matter where Kim was present via audio; her team tried to push the legal restraining order to five years, but were only granted three because the court found Zelenoff was not threatening her. But, as they did find a basis in Kim's stalking claim, they passed a new order that extends the restraining order.

According to TMZ, Zelenoff will now have to stay away from Kim and her family and avoid contacting or harassing her for the said amount of time. Zelenoff did not push back much on the argument and did not say much in his defense. In her original filing, Kim claimed that Zelenoff had been "stalking" her for months, expressing bizarre desires to pursue a relationship with her, while also apparently making stops outside her home, and filming it.

She also claimed that he posted troubling messages about her online, including frustrations about not being able to get inside her home, which was enough for Kim to go running to court for help. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021