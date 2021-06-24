Left Menu

Netflix feature 'Strangers' casts Sophie Turner

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-06-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
''Game of Thrones'' star Sophie Turner is set to have a cameo role in the upcoming Netflix film ''Strangers'', directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Turner will take on a small part in the Hitchock-ian dark comedy, reported Deadline.

She joins previously announced cast members Camila Mendes (''Riverdale'') and Maya Hawke (''Stranger Things'').

''Strangers'' follows Drew and Eleanor who, after a clandestine meet-cute, team up to go after each other's bullies.

Robinson, who has penned ''Thor: Love and Thunder'', co-wrote ''Strangers'' with Celeste Ballard. She will also produce the movie with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron for Likely Story under their overall deal with Netflix.

Turner was recently cast in HBO Max's true crime limited drama series ''The Staircase'' and will also voice Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, in ''The Prince'', the animated sitcom for the streaming platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

