Left Menu

Singer Mylene Farmer, actor Tahar Rahim picked for Cannes jury

Austrian film director Jessica Hausner, French actress and director Melanie Laurent and South Korean actor Song Kang-ho, one of the stars of "Parasite", which won the 2019 Palme d'Or, will also be on the jury.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 16:58 IST
Singer Mylene Farmer, actor Tahar Rahim picked for Cannes jury

French singer Mylene Farmer, U.S. actress and screenwriter Maggie Gyllenhaal and Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho will sit on the jury set to award the top movie prize at the Cannes Film Festival in July, organisers said on Thursday.

"Do the Right Thing" and "Malcolm X" director Spike Lee was named jury president in 2020, when the Cannes cinema showcase was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is set to head up the 2021 edition, which was moved from May to July. Easing coronavirus restrictions are raising hopes that international stars will be able to travel to the French Riviera for the glitzy fortnight of film premieres, which culminates in the top Palme d'Or award for best movie.

The 2021 jury also includes French-Senegalese director Mati Diop, whose debut feature "Atlantics" won a top award at the 2019 Cannes festival, and French actor Tahar Rahim, known for his role in Jacques Audiard's "The Prophet". Austrian film director Jessica Hausner, French actress and director Melanie Laurent and South Korean actor Song Kang-ho, one of the stars of "Parasite" , which won the 2019 Palme d'Or, will also be on the jury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

Cygnus resupply ship to leave space station next week: Watch it live!

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

US STOCKS-Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

 United States
3
ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds realised by way of sale of shares seized under PMLA.

ED says 40 per cent money lost by banks in Vijay Mallya and PNB bank frauds ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

Soccer-Late goal gives Brazil controversial 2-1 win over Colombia

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021