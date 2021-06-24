Left Menu

Jerry Seinfeld to direct, produce and star in 'Unfrosted' for Netflix

Stand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld will act, direct and produce a Netflix film about the creation of the Pop Tart. The movie is titled 'Unfrosted' and will start production in 2022.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2021 17:50 IST
Jerry Seinfeld (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Stand-up comedian and actor Jerry Seinfeld will act, direct and produce a Netflix film about the creation of the Pop Tart. The movie is titled 'Unfrosted' and will start production in 2022. As per Variety, the upcoming movie, which Seinfeld has co-written with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, is inspired by a popular joke of Seinfeld's, about when he first discovered the Pop Tart as a kid.

The comedian most recently featured the bit during his last stand-up special, 2020's '23 Hours to Kill', which was released in 2020. Back in 2012, Seinfeld dissected the joke for The New York Times, explaining that how the first line -- "When I was a kid and they invented the Pop Tart, that back of my head blew off" -- sets the story in motion.

Seinfeld and Netflix have had a very successful relationship since 2017, when the legendary comic signed on with the streamer, in a deal that brought his interview series 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' to Netflix. As part of the partnership, Seinfeld also produced two original stand-up specials -- '23 Hours to Kill' and 2017's 'Jerry Before Seinfeld', both of which earned Emmy nominations.

Later this year, Netflix will begin streaming all 180 episodes of 'Seinfeld', after acquiring the global rights to the comedy series in 2020. The exclusive deal is set to last for five years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

